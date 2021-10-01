Most Eligible Bachelor Trailer: Akhil Akkineni-Pooja Hegde's Romantic Comedy Looks Promising

Most Eligible Bachelor, the highly anticipated romantic comedy that features Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni in the lead roles, is gearing up for a grand release. Ahead of its release, the makers revealed the much-awaited Most Eligible Bachelor trailer on social media. The promising trailer of the Bommarilu Baskar directorial is now winning the internet.

From the trailer, it is evident that Most Eligible Bachelor revolves around a young man named Harsha, who is looking for an ideal life partner. After meeting quite a few prospective brides through arranged matches, he finally falls in love with a stand-up comedian named Vibha.

Akhil Akkineni appears in the role of Harsha, while Pooja Hegde plays Vibha. From the trailer, it is evident that both the actors will be seen as never-seen-before characters in the movie. It is also hinted that Most Eligible Bachelor unfolds through the two different phases of Harsha and Vibha's life. Akhil will be featured in two different looks in the movie.

Pooja Hegde, who is all excited about Most Eligible Bachelor, shared the trailer on her official social media handles along with a special note. "Trailer for my next, Most Eligible Bachelor out now! The perfect film to watch after the tough times we've been through this past year and more. Hope to make you laugh as a stand up comedian! ❤️ Vibha and Harsha will see you in theatres on OCT 15th. Muahhh," reads Hegde's post.