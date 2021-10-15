Most Eligible Bachelor Twitter Review: 10 Tweets That Sum Up Audiences Reaction To Akhil Akkineni’s Film!

After multiple postponements, Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor has finally graced the theatres. The romantic comedy-drama written and directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar released on Friday (October 15). Since its grand release, the audiences and fans of the talented actor have been going gaga over his performance. In fact, netizens have been trending hashtags #AkhilAkkineni and #MostEligibleBachelor on Twitter since morning to celebrate the film's stupendous success already.

The concept, storyline, narration, comic sequences, songs, background music and acting chops of the whole cast has been getting favourable response from the cine-goers. Pooja Hegde, who is one of the highlights of the entire film has also garnered immense love for her portrayal as Vibha, a stand-up comedian. The film's other cast are Eesha Rebba, Faria Abdullah, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Amit Tiwari, Posani Krishna Murali and Sudigali Sudheer, to name a few.

Maha Samudram Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Maha Samudram Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Sharwanand-Siddharth's Film In Theatres!

Most Eligible Bachelor's release was postponed multiple times owing to the pandemic situation that delayed the shooting and post-production process of the film. Presented by Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts, the romantic drama was previously scheduled to release on October 8. Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma have bankrolled the film under GA2 Pictures.

The Akhil Akkineni-starrer's intriguing teaser and trailer were released on October 25, 2020 and September 30. Talking about the film's songs, so far 5 tracks have been released by the makers including 'Manasa Manasa', 'Guche Gulabi', 'Ye Zindagi', 'Leharaayi' and 'Chitti Adagu', which have already turned out chartbusters on music streaming platforms. The soothing tracks have been composed by Gopi Sundar, while the film's photography and editing departments are headed by Pradeesh Varma and Marthand K Venkatesh respectively.

Planning to watch Most Eligible Bachelor this weekend? Read these 10 tweets to know how the film is performing in theatres.