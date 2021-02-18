Naandhi Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Feel About The Allari Naresh Starrer!

Actor Allari Naresh has proved that he can not only essay comic roles with ease, but can also play a serious character to perfection. The versatile actor's Naandhi has released today (February 19, 2021). The action-crime thriller has been garnering huge love from the audiences, especially for Naresh's acting stints, hard-hitting story, heart-pounding background music and breathtaking camera work.

In the film directed by debutante Vijay Kanakamedala, Allari Naresh plays the role of a young man Surya Prakash, an under-trial prisoner. Naandhi based on true-events revolves around Surya, who is falsely accused, arrested and abused by police officers in connection with a sensational case. Will he be served justice by the law? Well, you will have to watch the thriller to know what unfolds in Surya's life.

Backed by Satish Vegesna under SV2 Entertainment banner, the film features an ensemble cast including Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Harish Uthaman and Praveen. Interestingly, Varalaxmi will be playing the role of a lawyer in the film. The technical team of Naandhi comprises of Sricharan Pakala to compose music, camera cranked by Sid and editing done by Chota K Prasad.

On a related note, announced in January 2020, Naadhi's major sequences were filmed at the Aluminum factory in Hyderabad.

Well, as the film receives praise from the cine-goers, let us see what Twitterati have to say about Allari Naresh's Naandhi.

