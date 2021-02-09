Naga Chaitanya And Vikram Kumar To Team Up For A Horror Web Series After Thank You?

Not too long ago, Naga Chaitanya announced his film with Vikram Kumar titled Thank You on the occasion of his actor-father Nagarjuna Akkineni's 61st birthday (August 29, 2020).

For the unversed, the film marks the actor-director duo's second collaboration after the 2014 film Manam, which also starred Nagarjuna and late legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Well, with several speculations doing the rounds about the cast and crew of Thank You, what has now surprised many is the latest report about their yet another collaboration for a project.

Reportedly, Chaitanya and Vikram will team up for Amazon Prime Video's yet-to-be-titled horror web series. As per reports, the dashing actor will start shooting for the web series after completing Thank You. With the ongoing buzz going viral on social media, fans are expecting the makers to announce the project soon and also treat them with updates of the romantic drama.

Talking more about Thank You, the film will reportedly have three lead actors. The latest update suggests that actresses Avika Gor and Malavika Nair have been roped in to play the lead roles in the film. Backed by renowned producer Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film has music composed by Thaman and camera cranked by PC Sreeram. Notably, the film is expected to release by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is waiting for the release of Love Story, written and directed by Sekhar Kammula. Starring Fidaa fame Sai Pallavi, the film is slated to release on April 16, 2021.

