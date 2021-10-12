Naga Chaitanya Buys A Swanky Mansion Post Announcing Separation From Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Looks like the commotion around Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya's divorce is not ready to calm down. If the latest reports are to be believed, the actor, who moved out of his old mansion where he was staying with the Eega star, has bought a new swanky mansion in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills. Reportedly, the house is currently being renovated and Chaitanya will shift in a month or so. On the other hand, as per rumours, Samantha will be staying in the Gachibowli mansion with her two pets- Hash and Drogo.

Post their separation announcement on October 2, the two actors recently made headlines after Samantha's stylist Preetham Jukalker reacted to rumours about dating the actress. Times of India had quoted him as saying, "Everybody knows that I call Samantha as 'Jiji' which is a north Indian term for sister. How can there possibly be a link-up between us?"

Adding that Chaitanya could have clarified the rumours about their link-up, he went on to say, "I've known Chaitanya for years. He too knows the kind of relationship that Samantha and I have. I feel that he could've spoken up and told people not to comment like that about Sam and me. Even if he had issued one statement, It would have made a lot of difference. Right now, it's these so-called fans who are making these statements and spreading false rumours, I think a statement from Chaitanya's side would've helped keep these people in check."

Earlier, Samantha's Shakuntalam producer Neelima Guna had revealed that the actress was planning to start a family with Naga Chaitanya adding that she even hinted about taking a long break from films. For those who are unaware, Samantha had recently quashed rumours about having an extramarital affair and abortion in a statement issued on October 9.

On the professional front, Samantha will next appear in Jr NTR's infotainment show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. She is also gearing up for the release of her films- Shakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

As for Naga Chaitanya, he was previously seen in Sekhar Kammula's Love Story. He will soon start shooting for his highly anticipated film Thank You. The actor also has Laal Singh Chaddha and Bangarraju in the pipeline.