Naga Chaitanya Finally Opens Up On Divorce Rumours With Samantha, Says Initially It Was A Little Painful

Tollywood's most sought-after actor Naga Chaitanya is all over the news. The star's latest venture Love Story has just hit the marquee. Directed by Sekhar Kammula and co-starring Sai Pallavi, the romantic entertainer has been getting terrific response from cine-goers. With his unconventional choice of films and intense performance, Chaitanya has doubtlessly struck gold yet again.

Amid all the good responses and praises pouring in from all quarters, what has caught the attention of many is his response to divorce rumours with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Recently during his interaction with Bharadwaj Rangan for Film Companion South, the actor was quizzed about dealing with the fact that his personal life is being discussed in the news for TRPs and that if it was painful. He responded saying, Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like 'why is entertainment heading this way?' What I've learned is that in today's age, news replaces news."

Explaining his observation about rumours and news that change within seconds of time, he went on to say, "It doesn't stay in people's minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me."

Further, Naga Chaitanya added that he keeps his personal and professional life separately, which he has apparently learned from his parents as growing up. Throwing light over the same, he said, "I think from a very early time in my career, I sort of kept my personal life personal and my professional life professional. I never mixed the both. I've always had this habit that I learned from my parents as I was growing up. I always noticed once they came home, they never spoke about work. And when they went to work, their personal life was never diluting into work. It was a very nice balance that they maintained, which I always observed."

Recently, it was reported that Naga Chaitanya has requested the media to not question anything regarding his personal life during the promotions of Love Story.

Well, speculations about the trouble in paradise sparked after Samantha dropped her surname 'Akkineni' from Instagram and Twitter, where she is more active. However, her Facebook display name is still 'Samantha Akkineni'. Reports suggest that the power couple might call it quits soon, however, there is no confirmation from either of them.