Naga Chaitanya On Aamir Khan Supporting Him Amid Separation Rumours With Samantha, Says It Was Unexpected

After quite a long hiatus, fans will finally be able to witness Naga Chaitanya's most awaited film Love Story in theatres tomorrow (September 24). The romantic drama weaved by writer-director Sekhar Kammula is releasing after almost 2 years of its formal launch in Tirupati. Starring Sai Pallavi as the female lead, the film has been in the new right since its inception.

Of late, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's presence at the pre-release event of the film had garnered immense response from fans and movie buffs. Sharing about his uninvited presence at the event, Aamir had revealed that he eagerly wanted to share his experience working with Chaitanya with the latter's well-wishers, fans and parents.

Love Story First Review: Here's How Nagarjuna Akkineni Reacted To Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's Film

Samantha & Naga Chaitanya To Announce Their Divorce On October 7, Actress To Get Rs 50 Crore Alimony?

During the event, the Bollywood stalwart said, "I asked Naga Chaitanya if I can be a part of the pre-release event. That's the reason organizers had to invite me. I am here to say something really important that I think you should know. We have been working together on a film. I had a great experience working with him that is so special that I wanted to share those with his parents. I took his father and mother's contact number too. But I wanted to tell something to all his fans and well-wishers as well. I felt so happy working with this person, who is not only an actor and a creator but he is such a kind person who touches the heart of anyone with his sweet nature and gestures."

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Aamir Khan have worked together for their upcoming Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the comedy-drama marks Naga's debut in Bollywood

Well, responding to Aamir Khan's surprising presence and heartwarming address, the Tollywood actor told Spotboye that his gesture was unexpected. "It was truly an unforgettable gesture. He didn't have to be there and he didn't have to say the things that he said. It was totally unexpected. Aamir sir saw the trailer of my new film Love Story and he said he wanted to be there to support the team. Having him there at the event was magical! He is too kind of a person. The amount of warmth I received from him during the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha is very difficult to put into words," he was quoted by the entertainment tabloid.

Giving another version of Aamir's inclusion at the pre-release event of Love Story, a report of Bollywood Hungama suggest that it was a deliberate move to give the leading man a clean chit amid the speculations around his divorce with wife Samantha. An unnamed source was quoted as saying, "This was clearly a move to give Naga Chaitanya a clean chit in the ongoing Naga-Samantha split stories. It was very sporting of Aamir to show up uninvited."