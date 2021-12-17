Naga Chaitanya Takes An Indirect Dig At Samantha Days After She Opens Up About Their Separation?

During a recent media interaction, Love Story actor Naga Chaitanya shared that he would never take up roles that embarrass his family members. Though it is not known, many have been speculating that his statement could be an indirect dig at his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her career choices. Talking to the media, he said, "I am game for all kinds of roles. But those should not affect my family or our reputation. I will not accept roles that would embarrass my family members."

Well, his statement comes days after Samantha opened up about her separation from Chaitanya during her interaction with a leading magazine. Revealing what crossed her mind during the tough phase of her life, the actress had shared that she thought she would crumble and die owing to the divorce.

Talking about acceptance in life and how she ended up being a strong person post the phase, Samantha said, "It's ok if you are having a bad day, vocalise it understand it, as soon as you accept that you're going through something, half the work is done. It's when we don't accept it and we are fighting it it's a never-ending battle. But when you vocalise that 'this is my issue, so what now?' I still have to live my life. I know I'm still going to live my life and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn't think I was capable of being this strong. Today I'm very very proud of how strong I'm because I really didn't know I was."

Recently, the actress' item song from Pushpa titled Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava was also released, which garnered limelight for all wrong reasons. Many had even slammed the actress for being part of the song that portrays men as lustful beings.