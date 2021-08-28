Nagarjuna Birthday Special: Tum Mile Dil Khile To Nee Navvu, 5 Romantic Songs To Add To Your Playlist

Tum Mile Dil Khile…

This song has indeed all things that we ultimately want to say to the superstar. Tum mile dil khile aur jine ko kya chahiye.. The romantic track from the 1994 film Criminal features Nagarjuna, Manisha Koirala and Ramya Krishnan. The blazing chemistry between Akkineni and Manisha is the major highlight of the song. The evergreen hit is crooned by KS Chitra, Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu. You will be surprised to hear but the song was inspired by Enigma's ‘Age of Lonliness'.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film's music is scored by MM Keeravani.

Nee Navvu Cheppindi

If you are an ardent fan of breezy tracks and melodies, this song is just for you. Sung by the late legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, the song is a breath of fresh air that will remain with you long after you have heard it. Featuring Urmila Matondkar and Nagarjuna, the song emanates their character's endearing relationship. The song is from the 1992 film Antham directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The neo-noir crime film's music is composed by Mani Sharma and MM Keeravani.

Aamani Paadave

Nagarjuna's biggest collaboration with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam cannot be left unsaid. Geethanjali, the 1989 film received the year's National Award in the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment category. Our next pick is from this highly acclaimed film. 'Aamani Paadave' featuring Akkineni is crooned by SPB. The singer's heavenly voice, the beautiful visualization and of course, the handsome man featuring in the song makes it too good to miss.

Oh Priya Priya

This one is yet another evergreen hit from Geethanjali. The song featuring Nagarjuna and Girija Shettar exudes sheer passion and appealing chemistry. The duo indeed looks perfect together and the song seems to have been made just for them. The soulful song is rendered by KS Chitra and SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Kaliki Menulo

Nagarjuna and Ramya Krishnan's searing rapport is one of the highlights of the song. SPB and S Janaki have given their heartful voices to the beautiful song composed by Isaignani Ilaiyaraja which makes it a perfect fusion wholly. Directed by Geetha Krishna, Sankeertana was released in 1987.