Nagarjuna-Praveen Sattaru Film’s Pre-Look Poster Out, Exciting Update On August 29

King Nagarjuna Akkineni and ingenious director Praveen Sattaru are working together for an untitled film to offer a completely new movie-watching experience for action movie buffs. High on action, the film is being made on a massive scale with Nagarjuna playing a very powerful role.

Wishing producer Suniel Narang on his birthday, the team has released a pre-look poster featuring Nagarjuna in an action-packed avatar with a sword in his hand. There will be an exciting update coming on August 29, as Nagarjuna's birthday treat.

Praveen Sattaru who is a specialist in dealing with commercial entertainers has penned a winning script and producers are spending a high budget to make this a visual spectacle. The film is being produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under the Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners.

The film's shooting is presently happening in Hyderabad. Kajal Aggarwal plays the leading lady opposite Nagarjuna in the movie, while Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran will be seen in important roles.

A top-notch technical team is working for the film such as Mukesh G handling the cinematography, Brahma Kadali supervising the art department and Robin Subbu and Nabha Master overseeing the stunts.