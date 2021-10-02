Nagarjuna Reacts To Samantha-Naga Chaitanya Divorce; Calls It 'Very Unfortunate'

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, the popular star couple announced their separation on October 2, Saturday. The estranged couple thus put an end to month-long rumours regarding the status of their marriage. Nagarjuna Akkineni, the father of Naga Chaitanya, took to his official social media handles and reacted to the divorce.

The senior actor expressed his sadness over the separation of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya and stated that it is very unfortunate. Nagarjuna added that he and his family will always cherish the moments they spend with Samantha, and stated that she will always be dear to them.

"With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay, both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us. May God bless them both with strength," reads Nagarjuna's social media post.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on Saturday after 4 years of married life. However, the rumours regarding trouble in their marriage had started doing rounds ever since The Family Man 2 actress dropped Akkineni surname from her Instagram handles. Samantha later sparked the rumours once again after she chose not to mention Naga Chaitanya's name when she shared the trailer of his latest release, Love Story.

When she was asked about the rumours, the actress stated that she will only react to the rumours when she feels like doing it. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, has always maintained a dignified silence over the trouble in their marriage. However, the actor had recently mentioned that the ongoing rumours did bother him initially.