Nagarjuna Reveals His Way Of Dealing With Failure; Says He Broke Down Post Geethanjali’s Release

Versatile actor Nagarjuna is gearing up for the release of his next titled Wild Dog. The film penned and directed by debutant Ahishor Solomon reportedly revolves around the August 2007 Hyderabad Bombings and the subsequent investigation by the NIA (National Investigation Agency).

After the failure of his previous venture Manmadhudu 2 and the terrific response to the Wild Dog teaser and trailer, fans and followers of Nagarjuna are expecting the film to weave magic at the box office when it releases on April 2. Fans also believe that the star is indeed back in action after dealing with the failure of his previous film, which is quite impressive.

Well, talking about the same during his interview with Bharadwaj Rangan for Film Companion, the actor revealed his way of dealing with failure. Stating that he only blames himself for a film's failure, Nagarjuna said, "I have short term memory loss (laughs). I work hard, but over the years I realised this is the way it is. I don't blame anybody but myself. I move out of that space quite fast. It happened over the years."

Further, the actor also revealed that he was highly disappointed and even broke down after his hit film Geethanjali was not accepted by people for almost 10 days after it released in theatres. He added, "When Geethanjali released, my father (Akkineni Nageswara Rao) and I thought it was a brilliant film. It played very well in theatres in Hyderabad and Vizag. Rural areas just demolished it. I was in tears for a while. I had other directors and colleagues saying, 'It's okay, you tried, don't worry about it, this is an English film, it's not going to work for us, and how can a girl use 'lech pothama', a girl can't say that in our culture, a boy can.' In my mind I was like, 'Shut up, you don't need to tell me this, I am already traumatised.'" Nagarjuna went on to say that his another film Annamayya also went through the same process as people didn't accept it for almost ten days for reasons unknown.

Coming back to Wild Dog, the film backed by S Niranjan Reddy and K Anvesh Reddy also features Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, Atul Kulkarni, and Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Fame Ali Reza among others.

