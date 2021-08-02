Nagarjuna To Start Second Schedule Of Praveen Sattaru’s Film On August 4 In Hyderabad

King
Nagarjuna
and
director
Praveen
Sattaru's
high
octane
action
thriller
is
being
produced
by
Narayan
Das,
K
Narang,
Puskur
Ram
Mohan
Rao
and
Sharrath
Marar
under
the
Sree
Venkateshwara
LLP
and
Northstar
Entertainment
Banners.
The
makers
had
completed
its
first
schedule
in
Goa
and
are
now
all
set
to
start
major
second
schedule
from
August
4,
2021
in
Hyderabad.
Key
sequences
of
the
film
are
being
planned
in
various
cities
in
India
and
abroad.
Nagarjuna
will
be
seen
in
an
entertaining
and
action-packed
role.
Kajal
Aggarwal
is
the
heroine
of
the
film.
The
cast
also
includes
Gul
Panag
and
Anikha
Surendran
in
key
roles.