      Nagarjuna To Start Second Schedule Of Praveen Sattaru’s Film On August 4 In Hyderabad

      King Nagarjuna and director Praveen Sattaru's high octane action thriller is being produced by Narayan Das, K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the Sree Venkateshwara LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners. The makers had completed its first schedule in Goa and are now all set to start major second schedule from August 4, 2021 in Hyderabad.

      Key sequences of the film are being planned in various cities in India and abroad. Nagarjuna will be seen in an entertaining and action-packed role. Kajal Aggarwal is the heroine of the film. The cast also includes Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran in key roles.

      While Mukesh G is the Cinematographer, Bramha Kadali comes in as the Art Director and Robin Subbu and Nabha Master step in as the Action Directors.

      Story first published: Monday, August 2, 2021, 16:51 [IST]
