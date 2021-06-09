Nandamuri Balakrishna Asks Fans Not To Gather In Large Number On His 61st Birthday

Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is turning 61 on June 10, 2021, and undoubtedly, his birthday is going to be a celebratory moment for his fans. However, considering the seriousness of the second wave of COVID-19, the actor recently urged his fans not to gather in large number to celebrate his birthday.

For the unversed, every year, fans across the Telugu states come to Balakrishna's house to wish him on his birthday. However, this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he is asking people to take care of themselves and not to come out. Nandamuri Balakrishna took to his official Facebook handle and shared a note in Telugu. His statement stated that he is humbled by his fans' gesture of showering love on him on every birthday. However, this time, if fans gather for his birthday, they could get infected with the virus. Hence, respecting his fans' love, NBK requested his fans to celebrate his birthday indoors with their family members.

Apart from that, the Tollywood superstar also offered his deepest condolences to the families of his fans who lost their loved ones to the virus. Amidst all, Balakrishna fans are all set to start his birthday celebration from today itself. The makers of his upcoming film Akhanda, are all set to release the poster of the film at 4:36 pm today (June 9, 2021).

Akhanda is being directed by Boyapati Srinu. Notably, it marks the third collaboration of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu after Simha and Legend.

Filmibeat wishes a happy birthday Nandamuri Balakrishna in advance!