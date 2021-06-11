Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Son Mokshagna To Make His Acting Debut With The Sequel To Aditya 369!

It's confirmed! After a lot of speculations over the last few years, Nandamuri Balakrishna's son Mokshagna is finally making his acting debut with the sequel of the 1991 film Aditya 369. Confirming the big news during his interaction with a popular Telugu news channel, the senior actor revealed that the film is his dream project which has story penned by himself.

Stating that the project is all set to go on floors and he will be sharing screen space with his son Mokshagna, Balakrishna said, "I will not do multiple films with my son. I am going to introduce him to films, like how my father did. I will use my experience to help him shine. I think one film with me is enough for him to develop as an actor."

Along with the massive announcement, Balayya shared that he might also direct Mokshagna's debut film. Well, with the big news going viral on the internet, fans and followers of Balakrishna are now awaiting the arrival of the young hero from the NTR clan and that too for a multi-starrer.

On a related note, interacting with a Telugu channel on the occasion of his 71st birthday (May 10), Balakrishna also revealed that he dropped the plans to work on Narthanasala. For the unversed, the film was shelved after the lead actress Soundarya's death in 2004. The epic drama was a remake of the 1963 film of the same name that starred late legendary actor NTR.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna will next be seen in Boyapati Srinu's Akhanda opposite Pragya Jaiswal. The actor's project with Gopichand Malineni was announced recently on his birthday. The film has been tentatively titled #NBK107.