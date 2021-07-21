Nandamuri Balakrishna Says He Doesn’t Know Who AR Rahman Is; Insults Bharat Ratna

Senior Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has indeed flabbergasted everyone with his recent remark on Bharat Ratna and Music Maestro AR Rahman. The actor who is known for his tongue-in-cheek remarks recently during his interaction with a local TV channel, stated that Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award is not even worthy of his father, the late legendary actor NTR's toenail.

Praising his reputed family members for their immense contribution to Telugu cinema, Balayya added that he has no idea who AR Rahman is, who won the Oscar award. According to Times of India, Balakrishna during this interaction with the local channel said, "All these awards are equal to my foot. No award can compensate for the contribution of my family to Telugu cinema. I also heard that someone called AR Rahman won an Oscar award. I don't even know who Rahman is. I feel Bharat Ratna NTR kaligoru ki samaanam (Bharat Ratna is equal to NTR's toenails). So those awards must feel bad, not my family or my father." (sic)

He went on to slam Titanic director James Cameroon adding that he believes in making more movies and scoring hits in less time, unlike the Hollywood director who stretches shootings for years.

Well, Nandamuri Balakrishna's controversial remarks on the prestigious award and renowned talents like Rahman and Cameroon have not gone well with several netizens, who are even demanding an apology from the actor for the insult.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna will next be seen in Boyapati Srinu's Akhanda opposite Pragya Jaiswal. The actor's project with Gopichand Malineni was announced recently on his 61st birthday (June 10). The film has been tentatively titled #NBK107. On a related note, Balakrishna's son Mokshagna will be making his acting debut with the sequel of the 1991 film Aditya 369.