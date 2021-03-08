Nani Hikes His Remuneration, Charges Rs 14 Crore For Upcoming Films?

Natural Star Nani is one of the most popular stars in the Telugu film industry. After the success of his previous films Jersey (2019) and V (2020), Nani is not leaving any stone unturned to impress fans with his upcoming films. As we all know, he is currently busy shooting for his next films Shyam Singha Roy and Ante Sundaraniki. Considering his demand amongst the filmmakers in Tollywood, the actor has reportedly hiked his remuneration.

A report published in a leading portal suggests that Nani is now demanding Rs 14 crore per movie. The sources told the entertainment portal that he used to charge Rs 11 crore, but now he hiked his fees by Rs 3 crore. The report further states that Nani is charging Rs 14 crore for Ante Sundaraniki and Shyam Singha Roy. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Nani finished the shooting of his next film Tuck Jagadish in January 2021. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana, and it also stars Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Apart from that, his upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy is being helmed by Rahul Sankrityan. In this film, the Jersey star will be romancing Krithi Shetty, Sai Pallavi and Madonna Sebastian.

Moreover, his yet another film Ante Sundaraniki is directed by Vivek Athreya. It stars Malayalam actress Nazriya Fahadh in key roles. Well, after this report, looks like Nani will rule the box office in future.

