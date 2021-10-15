Nani-Keerthy Suresh’s Next Titled Dasara, Makers Share An Intriguing Glimpse

Natural Star Nani has come up with a big announcement on the occasion of Dussehra. The actor is teaming up with Srikanth Odela for a film titled Dasara. Sudhakar Cherukuri who is producing different ranges of films under his Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas (SLVC) is mounting Dasara on a lavish budget. National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be playing the leading lady in the film.

Besides revealing the title, the team released a small glimpse to introduce Nani's character and also the backdrop of the film. The video shows images of Nani and Keerthy Suresh from their photoshoots taken during the look test. Nani can be seen standing on a Railway track. The core team is introduced in style with a goods train in motion carrying coal.

The final visuals show Nani in an amazing and intense avatar with fully grown hair and beard. The earring adds mass appeal to the character.

Pelli SandaD Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Peddanna: Rajinikanth's Annaatthe Gets A Title In Telugu!

Nani also utters a powerful dialogue: "Ee Dasara Nirudu Lekkundadi... Baanchat... Jammi Vetti Chepthaannaa Baddal Baashingaalaithay... Etlaithe Gatlaithadi... Sooskundaam..." in typical Telangana slang of Singareni region.

'Bathukamma' song in the background is perfectly remixed to give a mass touch. The content is more than what everyone expected and it will be a different experience altogether to see Nani in such a mass and action-packed role in a story set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in Godavarikhani.

It's an intense drama and the kind of impact the glimpse created is just phenomenal. The glimpse indeed clears doubts on why Nani gave chance to a debut director. The names of the prominent cast and technical crew associated with Dasara define the range and magnificence of the movie. Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are the important cast of the film that will have music by Santhosh Narayanan with Sathyan Sooryan handling cinematography.

Navin Nooli is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the film, while Vijay Chaganti is the Executive Producer.