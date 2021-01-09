Nani’s Tuck Jagadish To Hit The Screens On April 16!

The release date of Tuck Jagadish featuring Natural Star Nani has been finally locked. Unveiling a heartwarming poster of the film, the actor shared that the family entertainer will hit the screens on April 16, 2021 on the special occasion of Ugadi.

In the poster, the celebrated actor can be seen surround by actors Nassar, Rao Ramesh, Rohini and Naresh as the ladies of the house prepare him for a traditional ritual at a temple. Though the first glimpse poster of the film showed an intense avatar of the actor, the brand new poster of Tuck Jagadish has now garnered lots of love from the netizens.

Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, the film will feature Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh in key roles. Interestingly, Tuck Jagadish marks Nani's second collaboration with the director after the 2017 romantic-comedy film Ninnu Kori. Backed by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens Banner, Tuck Jagadish has music composed by the popular composer Thaman. Jagapathi Babu will reportedly feature in the film as the main antagonist.

On a related note, Nani will next be seen in Ante Sundaraniki opposite Nazriya Nazim. The film directed by Vivek Athreya will mark the diva's first Tollywood film. On the other hand, he is also a part of Rahul Sankrityan's Shyam Singha Roy, which will also star Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty as the main leads.

Notably, Nani's previous outing V, with Mohana Krishna Indraganti, released initially on Amazon Prime Video and later in theatres, but failed to impress the audience.

