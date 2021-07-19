Narappa Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

One of the highly anticipated films of the year Narappa has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from today (July 20). Starring superstar Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani in prominent roles, the rural drama has become the latest film to be leaked online.

The Telugu remake of the highly acclaimed Tamil film Asuran that fetched Dhanush his second National Award in the Best Actor category, has now been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy based websites. The sudden leak of the Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer might hinder viewership of the film's premiere.

With an ensemble cast including Karthik Rathnam, Rao Ramesh, Nassar, Rajeev Kanakala, Vasishta N Simha, Ammu Abhirami and Rajasekhar Aningi, the film was earlier slated to hit the marquee on May 14 this year, but was later postponed owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions. Directed by Srikanth Addala, Narappa is based on Tamil novelist Poomani's novel Vekkai. Narappa marks Venkatesh's second collaboration with Srikanth after their 2013 film Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, which also starred Mahesh Babu, Anjali and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles.

Jointly backed by Kalaipuli S Thanu and D Suresh Babu under their banners V Creations and Suresh Productions, Narappa's technical team includes music composer Mani Sharma, cinematographer Shyam K Naidu and editor Marthand K Venkatesh. Though the film was announced in November 2019, the release was postponed due to the pandemic that even halted its shooting for a long time. The shooting of Narappa was wrapped up by the end of January 2021.