Narappa: Lyrical Video Of Narakara Song Is Out!

Amazon Prime Video's recently released Telugu film, Narappa has roped in appreciation from audiences and critics alike. Makers of the film released a lyrical video today (July 26) that fumes with the rage of Narappa, titled 'Narakara', bringing the essence of Venkatesh's character to us yet again.

Entailing a riveting storyline, Narappa narrates a regular man's sacrifice for his family in a world full of chaos and uncertainty. Starring Superstar Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead, the audiences have been treated to the biggest Telugu film on the OTT platform as the film is being hailed across.

A Telugu adaptation of the Tamil super-hit film Asuran, the story of this film, follows the protagonist- Narappa, a farmer hailing from a quaint village in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Directed by Srikanth Addala, the film is jointly produced by D. Suresh Babu & Kalaippuli S. Thanu and features superstar Venkatesh Daggubati along with Priyamani, Karthik Rathnam, and Rajsekhar Aningi in the pivotal roles.

Narappa was released on Amazon Prime Video on July 20. Amazon Prime Video has not only given regional films a spectacular platform but also has given impeccable scripts a worldwide reach. 240 countries and territories can stream the film on Amazon Prime Video, now!