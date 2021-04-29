Narappa Release Postponed; Venkatesh Daggubati Starrer Will Not Hit The Theatres On May 14

Superstar Venkatesh Daggubati's Narappa has become the latest to join the list of films that have been postponed owing to the second wave of COVID-19. Confirming the news, makers of the rural drama took to their social media handle to share a statement.

Stating that the decision was taken considering the safety of the audience, the team wrote, "Narappa is a film that we have made with a lot of dedication and hard work and your love towards the film has been overwhelming. However, we are all going through a turbulent time during the unprecedented global pandemic and hence, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience, the theatrical release of the film has been postponed."

Though the team didn't reveal the new release date owing to the uncertainty of the pandemic, the statement further read, "We will bring Narappa to you just when the time is right.. Until then. Be safe. Take care of yourself and stay strong. We will get through this together. Stay Home And Stay Safe #NarappaPostponed."

Also Read: Prabhas 21: Nag Ashwin-Prabhas-Deepika Padukone's Film Might Launch On This Special Occasion

With the latest statement going viral on social media, fans have expressed their disappointment. Notably, the film was earlier scheduled to hit the cinemas on May 14, 2021. Let us that several big films including Tuck Jagadish, Acharya, Love Story and Paagal have been postponed already due to the current situation, that has yet again brought the film industry to a standstill.

Also Read: Allu Arjun Tests Positive For COVID-19, Requests Fans And Well-Wishers To Not Worry

Coming back to Narappa, the film is the official Telugu remake of National Award-winning actor Dhanush's Tamil film Asuran (2019). Written and directed by Srikanth Addala, the rural drama is backed by Kalaippuli S Thanu and D Suresh Babu. The supporting cast of the Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer includes Priyamani, Karthik Rathnam, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajeev Kanakala, and Vasishta N Simha.