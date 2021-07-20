Narappa: Venkatesh Daggubati Appears In Two Different Avatars!

The highly anticipated film of Venkatesh Daggubati, Narappa has released today (July 20) on Amazon Prime Video. The film directed by Srikanth Addala features the superstar in two different looks. Talking more about the actor's contrasting avatars, producer D Suresh Babu says, "If you see, Venky (Venkatesh Daggubati) has two looks- a bearded one and one without a beard. Our idea was to finish portions with the bearded get-up first and come back."

He further added, "We waited through the first wave, and when normalcy was restored, we first shot portions where he had his beard. We took a break, and then started the parts where he didn't have a beard. While we were closing up, the second wave was starting and we had bits and pieces to do, so with great caution we had to work on that."

The film follows a riveting tale of Narappa and his family and the unseen struggles of a farmer played by the superstar. The layered story is a mega-life story built over the years and Venkatesh has done every bit on his part to follow the journey of this character with his physical and mental detailing appropriate for the ages of the storyline. Major detailing beyond just physical preps by Venkatesh comes as an exciting update for his fans who will get to see him in two very different avatars.

The film jointly produced by Suresh Babu & Kalaippuli S. Thanu also stars Priyamani in the lead alongside Ammu Abhiraami, Karthik Rathnam, Rajsekhar Aningi, Rao Ramesh and Rajiv Kanakala in the pivotal roles.