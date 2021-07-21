Narappa: Venkatesh Daggubati Starrer Gets Favourable Response From Audience!

Amazon Prime Video's much-awaited film, Narappa released on July 20. The rural drama has indeed impressed the audiences and critics alike. Several netizens have also been praising the cast and crew of the film through their respective social media handles.

The critics went on to say great words like, 'Venkatesh's film is bold', 'Venkatesh is earnest in the remake of Dhanush's Asuran', 'Venkatesh-starrer is a nearly flawless action drama'. Not only this, but the audience have given the movie a big thumbs up, calling it the biggest success for any Telugu film on a digital platform.

The fans praised the film for its action sequences, storyline and phenomenal performances as well. Some fans even went ahead and said that the movie would have shattered Box Office records if it was released in theatres. Here's a look at the reaction of certain fans who couldn't contain their excitement;

Narappa revolves around a farmer and his family dealing with unspoken struggles and the story is a very layered one. The story follows the life of Venakatesh's character very closely over the years and it has been appropriately prepped up mentally and physically for character of multiple ages.

Suresh Babu & Kalaippuli S. Thanu have jointly produced the film. Srikanth Addala has directed the film and Venkatesh Daggubati and Priyamani play the lead characters alongside Ammu Abhiraami, Karthik Rathnam, Rajsekhar Aningi, Rao Ramesh and Rajiv Kanakala who feature in pivotal roles.

Narappa is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and is available for exclusive streaming on the platform across India and 240 territories and countries worldwide.