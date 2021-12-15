Natural Star Nani Says ‘Christmas Belongs To Shyam Singha Roy’

Natural Star Nani's Shyam Singha Roy is releasing on the 24th of this month. The team kickstarted their promotions with a Royal Pre-release event in Warangal. A massive crowd has attended the event making it one of the most successful events in recent times.

Speaking at the event, Kriti Shetty said, "Everyone's performance and visuals in this film are amazing. You will be exposed to a new feeling. You should watch the movie in the theatre itself. Everyone wears masks and be safe. My family and I like Nani a lot. I am happy to have the opportunity to act with him in my second film itself. I learned a lot from him. Producer Venkat is a very sweet person. It does not seem to be the second film of director Rahul. He looked very confident."

Sai Pallavi said, "Shyam Singa Roy is like a visual treat. Art director Avinash showed two worlds - Vasu and Shyam Singha Roy. Both the worlds are shown wonderfully. Audiences have to see in the theatre to see the hard work of the cameraman and costume designer. Watch all the movies in the theatre. Shyam Singh Roy is like a visual treat for Nani fans. He will be seen in a role never seen before. The producer wanted to release the film in theatres no matter what."

Shyam Singha Roy Trailer Review: Nani Is Back With A Fascinating Cinematic Experience!

Dil Raju said, "Sirivennela Sita Rama Sastry Garu will be seeing us wherever he is. We will always remember your songs. Producer Venkat wants to make a hit movie. He found Nani. Even though the director and producer of the film are new, Nani carried the film on her shoulders. Nani rose from an assistant director to a natural star. He grew up to be a star in the film industry. Yet he is so down to earth. He should get big success on the 24th. We did the MCA shooting and the event right here. The hero and producers follow the same sentiment now. Go to the theatres wearing masks."

Shyam Singha Roy Teaser Out! Nani, Sai Pallavi And Krithi Shetty Starrer Is All About Love, Rage And Valour

Nani delivered the concluding speech and he is very confident about the film. He said, "There is a sense of pride in making a good movie. I am not afraid even an inch about the competition. Shyam Singha Roy will be very satisfactory, I am saying this after watching the movie. I am very proud to say that Christmas is ours. I did not see the first film directed by Rahul. But I saw my movie today. He has the potential to become a top director in Tollywood. Everyone knows how much dance you can expect from Sai Pallavi. There is one Mind Blowing Dance Performance Song. We will release that song in two to three days. I was so shocked to see Sai Pallavi in that. Everyone falls in love with her character. Kriti Shetty is just one film old. But every day on set she took extreme care of her character. In the future, she will reach even higher positions. Her character is great. Sirivennela garu wrote his last song for Shyam Singha Roy. He always used to say he is my fan. I regret not showing him the film. Lastly, I am coming to theatres after two years. I know you missed me but there is no chance of missing this time."