Natural Star Nani: Shyam Singha Roy Will Remain To Be A Memorable Love Story

Natural Star Nani's Shyam Singha Roy is having a superb outing at the box office. People are raving about the film's content and that is shown in the film's box office performance as well. The team has attended a success meet in Hyderabad on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Nani said, "No one is saying in two lines that the movie is good. They are writing big essays like love letters. This feels like a real big success for us. Audiences are proving every time that they will support a good movie under any circumstances. As long as you support me, I will work hard to give you good movies. Shyam Singha Roy is a big film with big casting and so it is a big responsibility on Rahul. Not many people in the industry believed him. But everyone's predictions proved wrong. There are many more to come. Everyone has worked so hard to make the film a big success. I did several love stories. But I didn't have a classic love story. Now, I can say that Shyam Singha Roy will remain to be a memorable love story in my career."

Sai Pallavi was very emotional thanking everyone in the team. "Seeing the reaction of the audience in the theatre seems very satisfying. Thanks to Satyadev Janga and Rahul for writing such a good character. Anything can be written on paper. But the movie is still remembered by everyone because of Rahul. I am happy to be a part of this film. And Nani is always a Down to Earth person. He considers every film as his first film," the actress said.

Dil Raju, the Chief Guest for the event, also the film's Nizam distributor is delighted with the movie's success. "In the last two years, we have had a lot of trouble because of COVID. Akhanda, Pushpa, and Shyam Singha Roy have released at a time when the industry does not know where it is heading. All three films have become super hits. Many such successes will come easily when you make films with a passion. Distributors and producers get a lot of energy when they see such magic. Nani was very upset with two back-to-back OTT releases. He has come back strongly with Shyam Singha Roy," he said.

People's star R Narayana Murthy, the Special Guest for the event is in all praise for the film. "Nani is an extraordinary perfectionist and a superb actor. He is like Telugu Aamir Khan. He seems like a small personality but the impact he creates is excellent. During the Kaali Maa fight, we were continuously clapping. He excelled both in the action part as well as the emotional portions in the climax. Salute to his performance. His getup as Shyam Singha Roy is mind-blowing. Someone told me the actor designed the look himself. We should all be proud of his acting. He is another NTR, another Shivaji Ganeshan, and another ANR for us," Narayana Murthy told.