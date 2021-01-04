Nayanthara To Star Opposite Chiranjeevi In Lucifer Remake?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to entertain the audience with his impeccable performance and dance numbers yet again. The actor who is currently shooting for Koratala Siva's Acharya will soon join his Lucifer remake team. As per reports, the actor will start shooting for the film from January 20, 2021.

Let us tell you that though earlier the film was announced to be directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth, celebrated director Mohan Raja was later seen taking over the position due to reasons best known to the makers.

Being the official remake of a multi-starrer Malayalam film, a lot of speculations have been doing the rounds about the cast of the Telugu version.

A recent report suggests that Rahman will be reprising the role of Vivek Oberoi from the original, while young actor Satyadev has been roped in to play a politician. With many wondering who would reprise the role of Manju Warrier in the Telugu version, rumours are rife that Lady Superstar Nayanthara has been approached by the makers for the role.

Though her inclusion has not been confirmed, fans are thrilled with the ongoing buzz and are waiting to see Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara share screen space yet again. If true, the Telugu remake of Lucifer will mark the duo's second collaboration after the 2019 film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy helmed by Surender Reddy. Megastar's Lucifer remake is jointly backed by NV Prasad and Konidela Productions.

On a related note, the Malayalam film Lucifer, which was a blockbuster hit at the theatres, starred Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The film which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj was backed by Antony Perumbavoor under his home production banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

