NBK 107 Announced! Nandamuri Balakrishna Joins Hand With Gopichand Malineni

Our day has just started on a massive note! Senior actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is celebrating his 61st birthday today will be collaborating with Krack director Gopichand Malineni for his next tentatively titled #NBK107.

The makers of the film Mythri Movie Makers took to their social media handle to confirm their association with the duo with a massive announcement as they tweeted, "#NBK107- Hunt Starts Soon #HappyBirthdayNBK @megopichand @Musicthaman."

Along with the tweet, the makers shared a 37-second video that gave more detail about the film. As per the video shared, Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar will be producing the project under Mythri Movie Makers. On the other hand, renowned music director Thaman S will be composing music for the highly anticipated film.

The composer took to his social media handle to wish Balakrishna on his special day as he tweeted, "Here is Our #NBK107 Many more happy returns to Our #NandamuriBalakrishna Gaaru #HappyBirthdayNBK @megopichand@MythriOfficial Get ur Earphones Now VOLUME UP . #HuntStartsSoon"

Well, fans are super excited with the latest announcement and are looking forward to the film as they trend hashtag #NBK107 with the intriguing catchline of the film #HuntStartsSoon.

On a related note, the poster of Balakrishna's another film Akhanda was released ahead of his birthday on June 9. Helmed by Boyapati Srinu, the film will feature Pragya Jaiswal and Srikanth in key roles. Dwaraka Creations is bankrolling the project, which has music composed by Thaman.