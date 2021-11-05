NBK 107: Shruti Haasan Joins The Cast Of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Next!

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna, the demigod among the masses, is joining forces with director Gopichand Malineni who knows the pulse of masses and fans very well. The director who delivered a massive blockbuster with his last movie Krack has penned a powerful script for Balakrishna and the story is based on true events.

The makers recently announced the film's lead actress. Shruti Haasan has been roped in to play the heroine opposite Balakrishna in the movie. While this marks Shruti's first film with Balakrishna, it is her third movie with director Gopichand Malineni. Interestingly, their previous films together were blockbusters.

Billed to be a pucca mass and commercial film, Tollywood's leading production house Mythri Movie Makers will be bankrolling the project prestigiously.

S Thaman scores music for the film, which will go on floors soon. Other cast and crew details of #NBK107 will be unveiled in the days to come.