NBK 107: Shruti Haasan Joins The Cast Of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Next!

Natasimha
Nandamuri
Balakrishna,
the
demigod
among
the
masses,
is
joining
forces
with
director
Gopichand
Malineni
who
knows
the
pulse
of
masses
and
fans
very
well.
The
director
who
delivered
a
massive
blockbuster
with
his
last
movie
Krack
has
penned
a
powerful
script
for
Balakrishna
and
the
story
is
based
on
true
events.
The
makers
recently
announced
the
film's
lead
actress.
Shruti
Haasan
has
been
roped
in
to
play
the
heroine
opposite
Balakrishna
in
the
movie.
While
this
marks
Shruti's
first
film
with
Balakrishna,
it
is
her
third
movie
with
director
Gopichand
Malineni.
Interestingly,
their
previous
films
together
were
blockbusters.