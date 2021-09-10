NET Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Rahul Ramakrishna, who rose to fame with films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam has now left the audiences speechless with his latest release NET. The thriller premiered today (September 10) on ZEE5. As expected, the film has been getting positive reviews with many appreciating the well-crafted storyline, concept and intriguing performances of the actors.

Within hours of its release on the streaming platform, the film has been leaked online on infamous websites. Written and directed by Bhargav Macharla, the film has been leaked on piracy based sites including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz, that too of high definition (HD) quality. Well with its sudden leak, the viewership of the film might get affected big time.

On the other hand, NET had its OTT clash with Nani's Tuck Jagadish which has also released on the very same day, however on a different streaming platform (Amazon Prime Video). Earlier, the two films made headlines after Rahul Ramakrishna challenged Nani tweeting that his film has the best to offer on September 10. He had tweeted, "@NameisNani Big big big fan here. But I believe my film has the best to offer on #September10th #NET #ZEE5." To this, a sportive Nani tweeted Rahul's popular dialogue from Jathi Rathnalu and urged everyone to watch NET. Tagging Rahul with adding a hug emoji, he wrote, "Naa Valle problem ayithey ellipotha mawa idi kenchi ;) #WatchNetonSept10th @eyrahul."

Talking about NET's story, the film follows Laxman, a married man who registers with an online surveillance agency to keep an eye on a young professional's personal life through hidden cameras, however, things take a turn for the worse when his actions land him in big trouble. Rahul will be seen playing a negative role in the film which also stars Avika Gor as the female lead. NET has music composed by Naresh Kumaran.