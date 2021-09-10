NET Twitter Review: Here’s How Twitterati Reacted To Rahul Ramakrishna’s Film!

The Telugu thriller NET starring Rahul Ramakrishna and Avika Gor in the lead roles has released today (September 10) on ZEE5. The film's story follows a married man who registers with an online surveillance agency to track a young woman's private life through hidden cameras, however, things take a turn for the worse when his actions land him in big trouble. NET basically talks about Cyber hacking and bullying, which has now become more prevalent.

Upon its release, the film received huge appreciation from audiences. Many have also applauded the well-crafted storyline of the film that leaves a strong message behind. The performance of Ramakrishna is also at its best. The thriller also features Laxman, Priya, Praneeta Patnaik, Suchitra, Vishwa Dev and Ranjith in prominent roles. Helmed by Bhargav Macharla, NET is backed by Rahul Tamada and Saideep Reddy Borra.

NET Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

The film's intriguing teaser and trailers were released on August 21 and September 3 respectively. The Rahul Ramakrishna-starrer has music composed by Naresh Kumaran and cinematography handled by Abhiraj Nair. Interestingly, the film's race with Tuck Jagadish has already become a nip and tuck affair as Nani's film has also been released today, but on a different streaming platform (Amazon Prime Video).

Well, as NET becomes the talk of the town, let us take a look at Twitterati's reaction.

#NET is easily the best OTT telugu release I've seen since last year. A scarily real film. @eyrahul finally gets a meaty part and he's bang on! — Sasank (@sasank__) September 10, 2021

#NET Though not as gripping as expected from trailer cut, it is still a well made techno thriller which started well but fizzled out towards the end in third act. Still a great attempt telling abt online voyeurism. Characters were neatly etched aided by strong performances. pic.twitter.com/xD9vTRsP9D — Heisenberg (@mukiom16) September 10, 2021

@eyrahul

Mi cinema gudhalo DHUM emo kani

Ni performance lo Matram lo DHUM

Undi



And @PatnaikPraneeta Kummesaru 💥🙌



Watch #NET — Nirmalkmadd (@nirmalkmadd) September 10, 2021

#NET 1.25/5

Worst



Worst & waste of time the curiosity & trapping shown in trailer is not there in movie for a sec also, overhyped promotion by @eyrahul Content unte promotion cheye leke potu vaddu. Overall it's a waste of time. — Real_Gujjar_VJ (@Therealgujjarvj) September 10, 2021