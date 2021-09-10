    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      NET Twitter Review: Here’s How Twitterati Reacted To Rahul Ramakrishna’s Film!

      By
      |

      The Telugu thriller NET starring Rahul Ramakrishna and Avika Gor in the lead roles has released today (September 10) on ZEE5. The film's story follows a married man who registers with an online surveillance agency to track a young woman's private life through hidden cameras, however, things take a turn for the worse when his actions land him in big trouble. NET basically talks about Cyber hacking and bullying, which has now become more prevalent.

      NET

      Upon its release, the film received huge appreciation from audiences. Many have also applauded the well-crafted storyline of the film that leaves a strong message behind. The performance of Ramakrishna is also at its best. The thriller also features Laxman, Priya, Praneeta Patnaik, Suchitra, Vishwa Dev and Ranjith in prominent roles. Helmed by Bhargav Macharla, NET is backed by Rahul Tamada and Saideep Reddy Borra.

      Tuck Jagadish Twitter Review: Nani Starrer Gets Mixed Response!Tuck Jagadish Twitter Review: Nani Starrer Gets Mixed Response!

      NET Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD QualityNET Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

      The film's intriguing teaser and trailers were released on August 21 and September 3 respectively. The Rahul Ramakrishna-starrer has music composed by Naresh Kumaran and cinematography handled by Abhiraj Nair. Interestingly, the film's race with Tuck Jagadish has already become a nip and tuck affair as Nani's film has also been released today, but on a different streaming platform (Amazon Prime Video).

      Well, as NET becomes the talk of the town, let us take a look at Twitterati's reaction.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X