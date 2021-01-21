NFDC Begins Shooting Of Korangi Nunchi (Who Will Marry Thomas?) Starring Vikranth Santosh

National Film Development Corporation Limited (NFDC) has commenced shooting for the Telugu feature film Korangi Nunchi (Who Will Marry Thomas?) from January 20, 2021, abiding by all the health guidelines amidst COVID-19 pandemic. The film will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule.

Actor Vikranth expresses, "It's been hard times for our industry in last one year, getting back to shooting is so pleasing. I am so grateful to be part of NFDC's feature film, always inspired by watching its classics and now working under its production with talented director K Jayadev, veteran actor Archana & the team will be fun. Hope to do the best."

Senior actor K Archana shared her thoughts, "Always inspiring to work with newcomers, their way of storytelling is different. Working with NFDC is always a pleasure, have acted as a leading lady in one of the NFDC film Sammohanam during the 1990s, shooting under their banner brings back pleasant memories."

Also Read : NFDC Film Bazaar Online 2020 Postponed To January 16 To 21, 2021, Alongside The 51st IFFI

Vikranth (Thomas) will be in a titular role in the upcoming film, which is being helmed by debutant director K Jayadev, son of the National award-winning director late Shri KNT Shastry.

Also Read : NFDC Cinemas Of India To Stream Short Films From Carrot Films' Lockdown Film Festival