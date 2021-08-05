Niharika Konidela’s Husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda In Legal Trouble: Reports

Chaitanya
Jonnalagadda,
husband
of
actress
Niharika
Konidela
has
found
himself
in
trouble
as
a
complaint
has
been
lodged
against
him
at
the
Banjara
Hills
Police
Station
(Hyderabad).
According
to
several
media
reports,
the
case
was
filed
by
the
co-residents
of
his
apartment.
Though
the
reason
behind
the
complaint
is
not
known,
reports
suggest
that
the
residents
were
involved
in
a
heated
argument
with
Chaitanya
last
night
following
which
they
decided
to
take
legal
action
against
him.
Reportedly,
he
has
also
lodged
a
counter-complaint
against
his
co-residents.
More
information
about
the
case
is
yet
to
be
revealed.
Niharika
tied
the
knot
with
Chaitanya
on
December
9,
2020,
at
Udaipur's
Udavilas
Palace.
The
grand
wedding
was
a
starry
affair
and
was
attended
by
Allu
Arjun,
Ram
Charan,
Chiranjeevi,
Pawan
Kalyan
and
many
other
celebrities.
For
the
unversed,
Niharika
is
the
daughter
of
actor-producer
Naga
Babu
and
sister
of
Ghani
star
Varun
Tej.
On
the
other
hand,
Chaitanya
is
the
son
of
Guntur
IG
(Inspector
General)
Prabhakar
Rao.