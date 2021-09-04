Nootokka Jillala Andagadu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Earlier today (September 3), Srinivas Avasarla's Nootokka Jillala Andagadu released in theatres. Within a few hours of its release, the comedy film leaked on infamous piracy websites including Telegram, Tamilrockers and Movierulz.

Well, this is not the first time when a film released in theatres has leaked online within hours, earlier Telugu flicks like Vishwak Sen's Paagal, Kiran Abbavaram's SR Kalyana Mandapam, Teja Sajja's Ishq among others have leaked through various piracy based websites. Now, the sudden leak of Nootokka Jillala Andagadu might affect the film's viewership and also the box office collection.

Featuring Ruhani Sharma as the leading lady, the film's story is written by Avasarala Srinivas. Directed by Rachakonda Vidya Sagar, Nootokka Jillala Andagadu is produced jointly by Y Rajeev Reddy, J Sai Babu and Shirish, the director of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Well, the film has been getting mixed response from the audience. As per the reviews on social media, the film's storyline is routine, however, Srinivas' impeccable performance as Gotti Surya Naryana has impressed the audience. Fans of the actor have also hailed him for his convincing acting chops through their social media handles.

Nootokka Jillala Andagadu revolves around an unmarried man in his thirties who is affected by male pattern baldness. His struggle to conceal it and settle down in life forms the crux of the film. The film's music and the background score have been composed by Shakthikanth Karthick. The camera department is headed by Kiran Ganti, and editing has been taken care of by Raam.

Nootokka Jillala Andagadu is presented by Dil Raju and director Krish Jaggarlamudi, who is currently helming Hari Hara Veera Mallu featuring Pawan Kalyan. So far, 5 songs of the film including 'Nootokka Jillala Andagadu', Naa Girlfrienduu', 'Manasa Vinava', 'Alasina Sanchari' and 'Nootokka Jillala Andagadu' (Disco Reprise) have been released.

The film's release was postponed multiple times. Initially, the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on May 7, 2021.