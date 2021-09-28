Not Liger, Mike Tyson Was First Approached For THIS Indian Film, Here’s Why He Rejected It!

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is trending big time on social media. Recently, the makers of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger announced that the former professional boxer has joined the cast of the highly anticipated film.

Welcoming him on board, one of the producers of the sports action drama, Karan Johar tweeted, "For the first time ever, the king of the ring will be seen on the big screens of Indian cinema! Welcoming @MikeTysonto the #LIGER team! #NamasteTyson."

Liger: 'The Baddest Man On The Planet' Mike Tyson On Board For Vijay Deverakonda-Puri Jagannadh's Film!

Vijay Deverakonda Fulfills His Promise To Indian Idol 12's Shanmukhapriya, Latter To Sing For His Film Liger

Well, after learning the news of the legend's inclusion in Liger, fans are quite amused and exhilarated. On the flip side, many have been sharing trivia online about his casting in one of the recently released films. Apparently, the makers of Pogaru had approached Tyson to play a baddie in the film.

The leading man Dhruva Sarja during an interview had revealed that though the boxer agreed to play the role, he didn't want to lose the final fight against him in the film. Later, Tyson offered a 'draw' option between him and Dhruva's character, however, the makers couldn't accept it as the hero's victory at the climactic sequence mattered more. Notably, the Kannada actor had also revealed in the same interaction that popular wrestler Undertaker was also approached for a key role, however, he declined the offer due to other commitments.

Well now, as news about Mike Tyson's previous offer becomes the talk of the town, we will have to wait and watch to see who wins the final match in the film between the legend and the Rowdy Star Vijay Deverakonda, if any.

Penned and helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger has Ananya Panday as the leading lady. Popular actors Ramya Krishnan, Charme Kaur, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Ronit Roy and Getup Srinu will be seen playing key roles in the film. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Jagannadh's Puri Connects, Liger's release date is yet to be announced.