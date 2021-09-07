NTR 30: Big Announcement Of Jr NTR-Koratala Siva's Film To Be Out Very Soon!

Brace yourselves as the highly anticipated announcement of #NTR30 is going to hit the internet very soon. According to the latest reports, the makers will be announcing the core cast and crew members of the film next week.

Rumours have been rife about Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's inclusion in the film, however, only the upcoming announcement will unveil the truth regarding the ongoing buzz. Interestingly, Bharat Ane Nenu actress Kiara Advani's addition as the leading lady is also being speculated.

Directed by Koratala Siva, #NTR30 was announced in April this year. Post the maiden announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update, however, the makers kept every detail about the film under wraps owing to the director and actor's other film commitments. Even on Jr NTR's birthday (May 20), the team shared a very basic poster that had even disappointed fans.

Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, the film marks the director's second collaboration with Tarak after Janatha Garage (2016), which also starred Mohanlal, Samantha Akkineni and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. Reportedly, Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose music for #NTR30, backed by Jr NTR's brother and actor Kalyan Ram and Mikkilineni Sudhakar. According to reports, Anirudh was approached by the makers, however, he has demanded a hefty paycheck of Rs 4.5 crore for the project, and the team is yet to take the final call.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR and Koratala Siva have wrapped up the shoots of their upcoming film RRR and Acharya respectively. Though Acharya's new release date is yet to be announced, rumours are rife that RRR's release on October 13 is getting postponed. Reportedly, the makers of the period drama are planning to lock the Sankranti release window.

On a related note, Jr NTR also has a yet-to-be-titled project with KGF director Prashanth Neel.