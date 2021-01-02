NTR 30: Jr NTR-Trivikram Srinivas’ Film To Start Rolling Soon!

After much delay, Jr NTR is all set to start shooting for his upcoming project with Trivikram Srinivas. The makers of the film took to their social media handle to announce the same.

Sharing a picture of Jr NTR and Trivikram from their recent meeting, the makers tweeted, "An Energetic Day 2 of the New Year.Young Tiger @tarak9999 garu & Our Darling Director #Trivikram garu met today! #NTR30 rolling very soon."

The film tentatively titled #NTR30 is backed by renowned production house Haarika & Hassine Creations. The highly awaited project of the year will interestingly mark the second collaboration of Tarak with the director after the 2018 film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

Though the duo's collaboration was announced in 2020, the shoot was delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Well, with the latest announcement, innumerable fans and followers of the celebrated actor are happy and are expecting him to treat them with more updates in the days to come.

On a related note, Jr NTR is currently busy with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. The period action film set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India, is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters-Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The highly anticipated film will also feature Ram Charan, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Actresses Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran will also play pivotal roles in RRR. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya under his production banner DVV Entertainments, the film is expected to release on Dussehra 2021.

On the other hand, Trivikram Srinivas' recent outing with Allu Arjun titled Ala Vaiknthapurramuloo was highly appreciated by the audience and critics alike. Notably, the film turned out the Sankranti winner of 2020.

