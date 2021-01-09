NTR 30: Rashmika Mandanna To Star Opposite Jr NTR? Film Likely To Release On Pongal 2022

Are Rashmika Mandanna And Thaman A Part Of #NTR30?

Well now, if reports are to be believed, National Crush Rashmika Mandanna has been finalized for #NTR30. The announcement about the diva's inclusion will be made once the film goes on floor. It is said that the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the film appealing both visually and musically, and therefore have roped in ‘Butta Bomma' fame Thaman to compose music for the Tarak-starrer.

Title And Release Date Of #NTR30

As per reports, the highly awaited film will have a massive release in 2022 on the occasion of Sankranti. Rumour has it that Jr NTR has requested the makers to lock the festival date as the film has been sitting on the shelf for a long time, and he doesn't want to disappoint his innumerable fans with further delay.

Jr NTR’s RRR

On a related note, Tarak is currently busy with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. The period action film set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India, is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya under his production banner DVV Entertainments, the film will feature an ensemble cast including Ram Charan, Shriya Saran, and Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.