NTR 30: THIS Bollywood Diva Might Romance Jr NTR In The Koratala Siva Directorial!

Fans and followers of Jr NTR are super excited as they await his 38th birthday (May 20). With three projects in his kitty, fans are expecting major update reveal on the special day. On the other hand, another buzz has now taken over the internet which has a lot to do with his upcoming project #NTR30.

As per the latest buzz on social media, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has been zeroed in to play the leading lady in the film directed by Koratala Siva. Notably, if the ongoing rumour turns out to be true, the actress' inclusion in the film will mark her third venture in Tollywood after Bharat Ane Nenu (2018) with Mahesh Babu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019) with Ram Charan. Though there is no confirmation so far, Telugu fans and followers of the beautiful actress are already excited to welcome her back to the film industry. It is to be noted that earlier, Rashmika Mandanna was also rumoured to be a part of #NTR30.

Talking about the film, muhurtham of the Jr NTR-starrer will be held soon after the actor recovers from COVID-19. Bankrolled by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Hari Kosaraju, NTR30 will reportedly go on floors by the end of June 2021 and is slated to release on April 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR will soon be wrapping up the shoot of his highly anticipated film RRR with Rajamouli. Tarak also has a promising project with Prashanth Neel which will commence after the latter's current commitments - KGF: Chapter 2 and Salaar. Talking about Kiara Advani's upcoming films, she will be a part of Bollywood films including Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Mr Lele.