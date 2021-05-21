NTR 30: THIS Mollywood Superstar Might Lock Horns With Jr NTR In The Koratala Siva Directorial!

Just recently, Jr NTR's highly anticipated film #NTR30 with Koratala Siva was announced. Though the actor-director duo is expected to work on the project, post their current commitments RRR and Acharya respectively, the team is said to be busy casting other actors for the film.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the makers are considering Mollywood superstar Mammootty for a key role in #NTR30. Yes, you read that right! It is said that the senior actor has been approached by the makers to play the main villain in the film. However, the star is yet to confirm his inclusion and an official announcement will be made based on his call.

It is to be noted that earlier, Malayalam actor Mohanlal was roped in to play a pivotal role in Jr NTR-Koratala Siva's 2016 film Janatha Garage. Notably, Siva has been keen on casting a non-Telugu actor for his films- Sathyaraj for Prabhas' Mirchi, Sarath Kumar in Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu and Jishu Sengupta in Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya and therefore one can rule out the chances of Mammootty's inclusion in #NTR30. Well, with the ongoing buzz going viral on social media, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come.

Talking about Mammootty's Tollywood venture so far, the actor was previously seen in the 2019 biographical film Yatra. His other popular Telugu films are Swathi Kiranam (1992), Surya Putrulu (1996) and Railway Coolie (1998).

Coming back to #NTR30, presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the film is backed by Sudhakar Mikkilineni. Notably, the first look poster of the highly anticipated film was released recently on the occasion of Jr NTR's 38th birthday (May 20)