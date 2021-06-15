NTR 31: THIS Popular Kollywood Actor Might Become A Part Of Jr NTR- Prashanth Neel's Film!

#NTR31 has been making headlines ever since director Prashanth Neel announced the project. Starring Tollywood's handsome actor Jr NTR in the lead role, the project is jointly backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, the film will reportedly feature Tarak in a never seen before avatar as he will be playing the role of a young politician.

Though the title, other cast and crew members are yet to be made official, the latest report suggest that Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has been zeroed in for the project. Yes, you read that right. Reportedly, the actor has been approached to play the antagonist in the film. It is said that Prashanth has narrated the story to Vijay virtually and the actor is yet to sign on the dotted lines. Considering the fact that Sethupathi is currently the busiest actor down south, we will have to wait and watch to see if he actually accommodates the promising project #NTR31 in his busy schedule.

Notably, if the rumour turns out to be true, the film will mark the actor's third outing in Tollywood after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019) and Uppena (2021). For the unversed, Sethupathi was supposed to be a part of Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa, however, he later decided to opt out of the project owing to his extremely tight schedule.

Vijay's upcoming projects include Tughlaq Durbar, 19(1) (a), Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maamanithan, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Mugizh, Corona Kumar, Viduthalai, Annabelle Subramaniam, Mumbaikar, Gandhi Talks, Idam Porul Yaeval and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal.

On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is busy with his films including KGF: Chapter 2 with Yash and Salaar with Prabhas. As of Tarak, the star will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR and Koratala Siva's #NTR30.