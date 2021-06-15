NTR 31: THIS Popular Kollywood Actor Might Become A Part Of Jr NTR- Prashanth Neel's Film!
#NTR31 has been making headlines ever since director Prashanth Neel announced the project. Starring Tollywood's handsome actor Jr NTR in the lead role, the project is jointly backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, the film will reportedly feature Tarak in a never seen before avatar as he will be playing the role of a young politician.
Though the title, other cast and crew members are yet to be made official, the latest report suggest that Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has been zeroed in for the project. Yes, you read that right. Reportedly, the actor has been approached to play the antagonist in the film. It is said that Prashanth has narrated the story to Vijay virtually and the actor is yet to sign on the dotted lines. Considering the fact that Sethupathi is currently the busiest actor down south, we will have to wait and watch to see if he actually accommodates the promising project #NTR31 in his busy schedule.
Notably,
if
the
rumour
turns
out
to
be
true,
the
film
will
mark
the
actor's
third
outing
in
Tollywood
after
Sye
Raa
Narasimha
Reddy
(2019)
and
Uppena
(2021).
For
the
unversed,
Sethupathi
was
supposed
to
be
a
part
of
Allu
Arjun's
upcoming
film
Pushpa,
however,
he
later
decided
to
opt
out
of
the
project
owing
to
his
extremely
tight
schedule.
Vijay's upcoming projects include Tughlaq Durbar, 19(1) (a), Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maamanithan, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Mugizh, Corona Kumar, Viduthalai, Annabelle Subramaniam, Mumbaikar, Gandhi Talks, Idam Porul Yaeval and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal.
On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is busy with his films including KGF: Chapter 2 with Yash and Salaar with Prabhas. As of Tarak, the star will be next seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR and Koratala Siva's #NTR30.