Oka Chinna Family Story: Release Date & Time Of Sangeeth Shobhan’s Web Series On ZEE5

In
this
world
of
digital
media,
several
web
series
have
been
released
on
various
OTT
platforms
so
far.
Interestingly,
regional
industries
are
also
producing
many
web
shows
on
OTT
platforms.
Talking
about
Tollywood,
web
series
like
Nenu
Mee
Kalyan,
PillA,
703
and
others
managed
to
win
the
hearts
of
the
masses.
Amidst
all,
a
new
web
series
that
is
all
set
to
release
on
ZEE5
is
Oka
Chinna
Family
Story.
The
Telugu
web
series
starring
Sangeeth
Shobhan-starrer
is
releasing
tomorrow
(October
19,
2021)
at
12
am.
Isn't
it
interesting?
Well,
fans
can't
keep
calm
to
watch
the
show
on
ZEE5
as
they
were
eagerly
waiting
for
Oka
Chinna
Family
Story.
Talking
about
the
web
series,
it
is
directed
by
Mahesh
Uppala
and
produced
by
none
other
than,
Niharika
Konidela.
Oka
Chinna
Family
Story
also
stars
Simran
Sharma
as
the
female
lead.
For
the
unversed,
Simran
had
made
her
acting
debut
with
the
movie,
Blue
Mountains
(2017).
She
was
also
a
part
of
the
Hindi
film,
Hum
Chaar
(2019).
Moreover,
the
web
show
also
stars
Tulasi
Shivamani,
Vijaya
Naresh,
Rajeev
Kanakala,
Temper
Vamsi,
Getup
Srinu
and
others
in
key
roles.
Oka
Chinna
Family
Story
has
music
composed
by
PK
Dandi.
So,
let's
wait
for
the
web
series' release!