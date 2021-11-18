    For Quick Alerts
      Oka Chinna Family Story: Release Date & Time Of Sangeeth Shobhan’s Web Series On ZEE5

      In this world of digital media, several web series have been released on various OTT platforms so far. Interestingly, regional industries are also producing many web shows on OTT platforms. Talking about Tollywood, web series like Nenu Mee Kalyan, PillA, 703 and others managed to win the hearts of the masses.

      Amidst all, a new web series that is all set to release on ZEE5 is Oka Chinna Family Story. The Telugu web series starring Sangeeth Shobhan-starrer is releasing tomorrow (October 19, 2021) at 12 am. Isn't it interesting?

      Well, fans can't keep calm to watch the show on ZEE5 as they were eagerly waiting for Oka Chinna Family Story. Talking about the web series, it is directed by Mahesh Uppala and produced by none other than, Niharika Konidela. Oka Chinna Family Story also stars Simran Sharma as the female lead. For the unversed, Simran had made her acting debut with the movie, Blue Mountains (2017). She was also a part of the Hindi film, Hum Chaar (2019).

      Moreover, the web show also stars Tulasi Shivamani, Vijaya Naresh, Rajeev Kanakala, Temper Vamsi, Getup Srinu and others in key roles. Oka Chinna Family Story has music composed by PK Dandi. So, let's wait for the web series' release!

      Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:00 [IST]
      X