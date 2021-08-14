Paagal Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Naresh Kuppili's Paagal has hit the screens today (August 14). Within hours of its release in theatres, the film has been leaked online on various notorious websites. Starring Vishwak Sen in the lead role, the romantic entertainer has been leaked on sites like Telegram, Tamilrockers, Movierulz and others. The unfortunate leak might now affect the smooth running and even the box office collection of the film.

With an ensemble cast including Nivetha Pethuraj, Simran Choudhary, Megha Lekha, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna, Mahesh Achanta and Indraja Shankar, Paagal's story is written by Naresh Kuppili. Well, the film has been getting mixed response from the audiences. Though many are applauding Vishwak and other cast members for their performance, a lot of people have expressed disappointment over the film's storyline, which is said to be conventional.

Presented by producer Dil Raju, Paagal is backed by Bekkam Venugopal under the banner Lucky Media. The technical team of Vishwak-starrer includes music composer Radhan, cinematographer S Manikandan and editor Garry BH. The film's teaser and trailer were released on February 18 and August 10 respectively and garnered an immense response from netizens. The promotional activities of the cast members including Vishwak had also turned many heads recently.

Announced on March 19, 2020, the film's release was postponed multiple times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

On a related note, Vishwak Sen will next be seen Gaami opposite Chandini Chowdary.