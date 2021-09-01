Paagal OTT Release Date: Vishwak Sen’s Film To Premiere On September 3 On Amazon Prime Video

After three weeks of its theatrical release, Vishak Sen's latest film Paagal is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The film helmed by debutante director Naresh Kuppili will release on September 3. Notably, Paagal was released in theatres on August 14. Upon its theatrical release, the film garnered mixed response from the audiences. However, fans couldn't stop praising Vishak's acting chops, his comic timings and the storyline of the film.

Paagal boasts a star-studded cast that includes Nivetha Pethuraj, Simran Chaudhary and Megha Lekha, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, Mahesh Achanta, and Indraja Shankar in pivotal roles. Set in Visakhapatnam, the film follows Prem, a youngster, who out of despair sets out to seek the love of his life, but soon gets into trouble when he falls for multiple women and cupid's arrow finally connects.

The romantic entertainer is backed by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations in association with Bekkam Venugopal's Lucky Media. Paagal's technical team includes music composer Radhan, cinematographer S Manikandan and editor Garry BH. So far, the Vishwak Sen-starrer's three songs have been released including 'Paagal' (Ram Miriyala), 'Sardaga Kasepaina' (Karthik, Purnima) and 'Ee Single Chinnode' (Benny Dayal). The film's teaser and trailer were dropped on February 18 and August 10 respectively.

Initially announced on March 19, 2020, the film's release was postponed multiple times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Paagal marks Vishwak's fifth venture in Tollywood.

On a related note, the leading man was previously seen in HIT: The First Case helmed by Sailesh Kolanu. He is currently prepping for his forthcoming project titled Gaami.