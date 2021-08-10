Paagal Trailer Out: Vishwak Sen’s Lover Boy Avatar Will Leave You Impressed!

The highly anticipated trailer of Vishwak Sen's Paagal is here! Unveiling the interesting glimpse, the makers tweeted, "Mass ka Dass @VishwakSenActor's #PaagalTrailer IN THEATRES ON AUGUST 14TH."

The 2-minute-15-second video displays Sen in a never-seen-before avatar as he plays the role of a playboy who later turns into an ardent lover for a surprising reason. As per the footage, he will be essaying the role of a desperate youngster named Ram, who claims to have been in love with as many as 1600 girls. The comic sequences, his dialogue delivery and his chemistry with Nivetha Pethuraj are the highlights of the romantic entertainer's trailer.

Paagal will be hitting the cinemas on August 14 and the promotional activities have already begun. Vishwak Sen recently participated in a meet and greet event in Hyderabad and was even seen distributing red roses at a mall in a mission to promote his soon releasing film.

Directed by Naresh Kuppili, the film is presented by Dil Raju and backed by Bekkam Venugopal under the production banner Lucky Media. The film also features an ensemble cast including Simran Choudary, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna and Megha Lekha. The technical team of Paagal includes music composer Radhan, editor Garry BH and cinematographer S Manikandan. Notably, the film's release was postponed multiple times owing to the pandemic condition.

So far, the Vishwak Sen-starrer's three songs have been released including 'Paagal' (Ram Miriyala), 'Sardaga Kasepaina' (Karthik, Purnima) and 'Ee Single Chinnode' (Benny Dayal). The film's teaser was released online on February 18 which was well-received by the audience.

On a related note, Sen will next be seen Gaami alongside Chandini Chowdary. He previously appeared in HIT: The First Case, which turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.