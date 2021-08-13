Paagal Twitter Review: Vishwak Sen Impresses Audience, Twitterati Have This To Say!

Vishwak Sen is all over the internet. The talented actor's latest outing Paagal has released in theatres from today (August 14). Written and directed by debutant Naresh Kuppili, the film has opened to a good response. The romantic entertainer has earned favourable reviews from audiences and critics and is sure to create a rampage at the box office in the days to come. The actor's never seen before avatar is getting immense love from the audience. His intense acting chops, the film's storyline and songs have now become the talk of the town.

Moreover, performances of other actors including Nivetha Pethuraj, Simran Choudhary, Megha Lekha, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ramakrishna, Mahesh Achanta and Indraja Shankar have received a great response from the cine-goers.

Presented by renowned producer Dil Raju, Paagal is backed by Bekkam Venugopal under the banner Lucky Media. The romantic drama has music by Radhan, and cinematography and editing by S Manikandan and Garry BH respectively. So far, the Vishwak Sen-starrer's three songs have been released including 'Paagal' (Ram Miriyala), 'Sardaga Kasepaina' (Karthik, Purnima) and 'Ee Single Chinnode' (Benny Dayal). Paagal's teaser and trailer were dropped on February 18 and August 10 respectively

Announced on March 19, 2020, the film's release was postponed multiple times owing to the pandemic situation. As the film finally hits the cinemas, let us check what Twitterati think about Vishwak's film.

On a related note, the leading man was previously seen in HIT: The First Case directed by Sailesh Kolanu. He is currently busy with his forthcoming project titled Gaami.