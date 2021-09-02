Pawan Kalyan-Harish Shankar Film’s Brand New Poster Dropped, It Says ‘This Time It’s Not Just Entertainment’

It is raining announcements and updates in Tollywood! After Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and #ProductionNo9's updates, the latest to join the bandwagon is #PSPK28's latest announcement.

Renowned production house Mythri Movie Makers today (September 2) shared a brand new poster of the film to wish its lead actor Pawan Kalyan on his 50th birthday. Sharing the poster, they wrote, "JAATHARA SHURU Wishing our dearest @PawanKalyan garu a Blockbuster Birthday - Team #PawanKalyan28." In the poster, one can see a person holding a long rifle as he sits over a Harley Davidson bike parked near the India Gate.

Though the person's face has not been revealed, it is evident that Pawan Kalyan will be playing an intriguing role in the film, which is yet to be titled. Interestingly, the overall look of the poster has impressed fans of Pawan Kalyan, however, what has caught the attention of many is its tagline that says ' This Time It's Not Just Entertainment'

Well, as per the tweet and poster, Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are backing the project under the production banner Mythri Movie Makers. The film's music and background scores will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Ayanaka Bose is handling the cinematography department, while Chota K Prasad is taking charge of the editing table. Reportedly, updates regarding the film's cast members will be unveiled in the days to come.

Let us tell you that #PSPK28 marks Pawan Kalyan and Harish's second venture after Gabbar Singh (2012).

On a related note, Bheemla Nayak's first single was released today. The film directed by Saagar K Chandra also features Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen. On the other hand, Krish Jagarlamudi directorial Hari Hara Veera Mallu's release date was also announced today. The film will hit the marquee on April 29. Also, Pawn Kalyan's next with Surender Reddy titled #Production9 was announced on the occasion of the actor's landmark birthday.