Pawan Kalyan-Harish Shankar’s Film Might Go On Floors From This Month!

Tollywood's Power Star Pawan Kalyan has an impressive lineup of movies including Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake and a yet-to-be-titled film with Harish Shankar. Recently, the makers of Hari Hara Veera Mallu had unveiled the first glimpse video and the title of the film which garnered huge attention of netizens.

On the other hand, a making video of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake was also released by the team on another occasion. However, the makers of Pawan Kalyan-Harish Shankar's film haven't posted any updates since its concept poster release on September 2, 2020. Considering the fact that the film is one of the highly anticipated ones, fans and followers of the duo had also expressed disappointment owing to the prolonged delay.

Well now, looks like the team is all set to go on floors very soon. As per the latest update, Pawan has given fresh dates for Harish's film tentatively titled Sanchari. It is said that the star will be wrapping up the shoot of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake by July and simultaneously be working on Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Sanchari from August 2021. Reportedly, the team will soon unveil a massive update of the film, which will have Power Star playing a double role.

Let us tell you that the concept poster of the Pawan-Harish film was released on the occasion of the actor's 49th birthday. Touted to be a political action entertainer, the project is backed by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers. As per the concept poster, the film will have music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

On a related note, Pawan Kalyan was previously seen in Vakeel Saab helmed by Venu Sriram. The courtroom drama released on April 9 amid the second wave of COVID-19, turned out to be a huge success. Notably, the film marked the star's comeback to the film industry after almost 3 years.