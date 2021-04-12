Pawan Kalyan Quarantines Himself At Home After His Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19: Report

Pawan Kalyan's comeback film Vakeel Saab is performing exceedingly well at the box office. However, the actor is facing a lot of trouble off-screen due to the second wave of COVID-19. Yesterday, Power Star's team shared a press note on Twitter, in which they stated that the actor has quarantined himself at home after some of his staff members, including security and task managers tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Well, it is not revealed whether Pawan Kalyan take the COVID-19 test or not, but a report published in a leading portal states that he has quarantined himself to ensure the safety of others. Notably, the actor-politician will interact with his Jana Sena Party leaders and oversee all the political formalities through teleconferences. Ever since the news came out, Power Star fans are praying for him.

Talking about his latest release Vakeel Saab, the Venu Sriram directorial is receiving positive response from critics as well as the masses. Interestingly, Tollywood stars like Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu and others also praised the courtroom drama on social media. The film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

After Vakeel Saab, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in Krish's directorial venture Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal and Adithya Menon in pivotal roles. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is expected to release on January 15, 2022 on the occasion of Sankranti. Apart from that, Power Star is also playing the lead role in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. It features Rana Daggubati in the parallel lead role.

Also Read : Vakeel Saab Box Office Collection: Despite Impressive Reviews Pawan Kalyan Starrer Struggles In The US

Also Read : Vakeel Saab Twitter Review: Twitterati Feel Power Star Pawan Kalyan Is Back With A Bang