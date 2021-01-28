Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake Might Release On THIS Special Day

The Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum is undeniably one of the highly awaited films of the year. Starring the one and only Pawan Kalyan and Tollywood's handsome hunk Rana Daggubati in the lead roles, the film went on floors recently. A few pictures from the sets had also gone viral on social media, thanks to the massive fan following of the Power Star.

Well, with several Tollywood filmmakers updating fans with the release dates of their respective films, looks like the director of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake Saagar K Chandra is all set to lock the release date of his film too. Reportedly, the team is eyeing this year's Ganesh Chavithi for the release of their much-awaited film. If so, Pawan Kalyan's 30th project will have a massive release on September 10, 2021 (Friday). Though there are speculations about the release date, the makers are yet to confirm if the rumours have anything to do with reality.

Tentatively titled Production No 12, the film has screenplay and dialogues written by Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram Srinivas. Backed by Naga Vamsi under his production company Sithara Entertainments, the action-thriller has music composed by 'Butta Bomma' fame Thaman.

For the unversed, the Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum was released in 2020. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon, the highly acclaimed film was helmed by late director Sachy. Notably, Power Star will be reprising the role of Biju Menon, a Police sub-inspector and Rana will take up the role of Prithviraj, an influential ex-Havildar from the Indian Army, from the Malayalam film. The other cast and crew of the film are yet to be revealed by the makers.

